CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,898 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.93% of CMC Materials worth $85,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 5.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $656,450.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CCMP. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.56.

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $172.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.18. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.34 and a 1 year high of $183.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.34 million. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.56%.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

