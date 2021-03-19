Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Shares Up 48.9%

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) shares shot up 48.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.94 and last traded at $7.92. 7,065,374 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 8,580,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $797.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.26). On average, equities research analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clovis Oncology news, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $87,590.30. Also, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $44,128.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,646,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,240,000 after acquiring an additional 407,999 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,256,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after buying an additional 408,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,351,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 19,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 107,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

