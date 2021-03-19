Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn Sells 33,350 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $2,441,553.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $2,495,580.50.

On Monday, February 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,680 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $3,920,687.20.

On Thursday, February 18th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $4,078,625.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $3,819,541.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $3,948,596.00.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $70.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.56 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $95.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.30.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,526 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,084 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2,017.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $337,085,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

