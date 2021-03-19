Cloopen Group (RAAS) to Release Earnings on Friday

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 26th.

NYSE RAAS opened at $20.53 on Friday. Cloopen Group has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RAAS shares. Citigroup started coverage on Cloopen Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cloopen Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.20 price objective for the company.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service, cloud-based contact centers, and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations.

