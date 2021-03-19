Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 59,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMBS. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 23,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 25,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VMBS stock remained flat at $$53.33 during trading hours on Friday. 1,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,201. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.02. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.77 and a 52-week high of $54.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.