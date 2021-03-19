Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes Position in Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SNUG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SNUG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 180,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,000. Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,876,000.

SNUG stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,673. Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $28.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average of $27.05.

