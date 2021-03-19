Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,164 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 450.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 784.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 287.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,493 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,529,000 after purchasing an additional 54,547 shares during the period. Tao Capital Management LP lifted its position in Tesla by 143.1% during the third quarter. Tao Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $75,077,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 948.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 21,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 19,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $7.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $645.78. 1,069,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,582,270. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $749.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $598.22. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.69 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,311.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cfra lowered shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total value of $1,012,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,320,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,413 shares of company stock worth $56,506,580 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

