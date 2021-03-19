Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $13.42 Million in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,416,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 682,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,016,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 171,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,603,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,063,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,879,000 after buying an additional 88,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 86,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,891,000 after buying an additional 51,712 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:MTUM traded down $5.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.12. 1,138,068 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.12 and a 200 day moving average of $157.22.

