Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $1.62 Million in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 36,722 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,648,000 after purchasing an additional 133,604 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth $2,249,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 729.0% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 372,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,428,000 after purchasing an additional 327,649 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NUAN. Guggenheim raised Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.86.

Nuance Communications stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 432.40, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.38.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

