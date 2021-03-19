Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 997,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $532,883,000 after acquiring an additional 16,866 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in Align Technology by 2.2% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 654,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,204,000 after purchasing an additional 14,059 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 0.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 532,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $174,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $255,253,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 432,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,936,000 after purchasing an additional 79,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on shares of Align Technology to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.07.

In other Align Technology news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $1,810,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock traded up $15.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $530.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,038. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $565.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $472.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.88 and a 52-week high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

