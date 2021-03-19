Citigroup Inc. Sells 763 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth $986,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 360,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donaldson alerts:

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $264,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Donaldson from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

NYSE DCI opened at $60.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.54 and its 200 day moving average is $54.75. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.97 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.