Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 76.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,001 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 50,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 13,251 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 515,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after buying an additional 88,200 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,639,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,145,000 after buying an additional 394,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $52.55. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.95%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $1,668,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,634,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

KLIC has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

