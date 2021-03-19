Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. SP Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.9% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE:C traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.51. The stock had a trading volume of 332,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,352,988. The company has a market cap of $151.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.90. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.20 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.79.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.