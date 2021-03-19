Citigroup Inc. Has $1.57 Million Holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,683 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICSH opened at $50.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.53. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

