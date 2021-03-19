Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,394 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 90.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GCP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of GCP opened at $24.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.98. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $27.78.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.30 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

