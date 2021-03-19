Citigroup Inc. Boosts Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 107.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 5.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 16.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MC stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.92. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $422.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.24%.

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $67,367.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,641 shares in the company, valued at $132,182.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 408,953 shares of company stock valued at $22,702,712. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

MC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

