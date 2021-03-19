Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target to $46.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.13.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $42.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.95. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.46 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. Analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 15.64%.

In other news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,179,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,225,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,458,000 after acquiring an additional 29,241 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,783,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,455,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

