Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Updates Q4 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.20-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8-1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $337.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $339.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.59. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Cintas will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTAS. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $314.30.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

