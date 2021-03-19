Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on XEC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.86.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $59.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.48. Cimarex Energy has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Cimarex Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 302.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 32,090 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,648,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 330,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 197,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,916,000 after purchasing an additional 207,772 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

