Cibc World Markets Corp Takes $9.80 Million Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 220,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,799,000. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.19% of Air Lease as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Air Lease by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Air Lease by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Air Lease by 12.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Air Lease by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Air Lease by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 132,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AL opened at $49.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $52.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 12.57%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

