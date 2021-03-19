Cibc World Markets Corp Takes $7.96 Million Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 815,909 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,955,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

LUMN stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.68.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

