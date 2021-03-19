Cibc World Markets Corp Has $7.56 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,715 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in Copart by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 17,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,618,000 after purchasing an additional 494,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Copart by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 146,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

CPRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

CPRT stock opened at $109.01 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $130.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.71.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.64 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $235,717.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,034,851. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.