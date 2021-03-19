Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 63,282 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,294 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,282 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $9,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $937,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,445 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $169,078,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 2,721.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,143,648 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $111,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,663 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in eBay by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $219,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in eBay by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,263,054 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $264,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,660 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EBAY opened at $58.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.