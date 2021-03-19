Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 12,757 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,757 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.05% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $8,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 9.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 188.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,265,000 after buying an additional 10,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 25.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYV opened at $87.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.23. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.42) by $0.38. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Macquarie cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $7,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 915,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,067,594.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $6,648,948.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,321,287.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

