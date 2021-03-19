CIBC Trims Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Target Price to C$25.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$32.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$28.00 target price (down from C$32.00) on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a C$32.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$35.00 to C$29.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innergex Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$27.88.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$21.45 on Monday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$13.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.64, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of C$3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -93.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -313.04%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

