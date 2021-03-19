Christopher Pickett Briley Sells 5,300 Shares of Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Stock

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) insider Christopher Pickett Briley sold 5,300 shares of Manning & Napier stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $39,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE MN opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.89 million, a PE ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 3.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.44. Manning & Napier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04.
Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.60%.
About Manning & Napier
Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
