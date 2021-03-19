Christopher M. Powell Sells 5,000 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Stock

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) insider Christopher M. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $71,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher M. Powell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, Christopher M. Powell sold 4,690 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $69,412.00.

NYSE:SOI opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.64. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.58. The company has a market capitalization of $657.26 million, a P/E ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 2.14.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 31.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 549.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 250.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 50.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SOI shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.22.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.