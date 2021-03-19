Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.04 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CD. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.91.

Shares of CD stock opened at $17.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.47. Chindata Group has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $27.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CD. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter worth $162,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter worth $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter worth $325,000. 18.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

