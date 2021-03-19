China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYYHF opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $1.77.

Get China Yongda Automobiles Services alerts:

About China Yongda Automobiles Services

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands. It offers repair and maintenance services; automobile extended products and services, including spare parts and accessories, automobile decoration products, automobile care services, agency services of vehicle title registration, and vehicle inspection services; and agency services for automobile finance and insurance products.

Featured Article: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for China Yongda Automobiles Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yongda Automobiles Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.