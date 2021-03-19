China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CYYHF opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $1.77.
