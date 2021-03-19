China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) Holdings Lifted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 75.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 385,219 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 165,606 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $10,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in China Mobile by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,832,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $80,853,000 after purchasing an additional 461,273 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in China Mobile by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 557,417 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,926,000 after purchasing an additional 122,085 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 547,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,631,000 after acquiring an additional 79,010 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of China Mobile in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,291,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 11.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 366,268 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after acquiring an additional 37,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

China Mobile stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.09. China Mobile Limited has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $44.93.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

