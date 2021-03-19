China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 355,700 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the February 11th total of 438,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of CJJD stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CJJD. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,297,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

