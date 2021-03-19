China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.34

China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.34 and traded as high as $9.75. China Distance Education shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 15,796 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Distance Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $332.64 million, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.34.

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). China Distance Education had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $65.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that China Distance Education Holdings Limited will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in China Distance Education by 205.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 26,998 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of China Distance Education during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Distance Education by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 11,145 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of China Distance Education by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Distance Education Company Profile (NYSE:DL)

China Distance Education Holdings Limited primarily provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Professional Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software.

