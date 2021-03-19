China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.34

China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.34 and traded as high as $9.75. China Distance Education shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 15,796 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Distance Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $332.64 million, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.34.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in China Distance Education by 205.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 26,998 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of China Distance Education during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Distance Education by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 11,145 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of China Distance Education by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
China Distance Education Company Profile (NYSE:DL)
China Distance Education Holdings Limited primarily provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Professional Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software.
