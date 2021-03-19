CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Shares Gap Down to $7.36

CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.36, but opened at $6.19. CHF Solutions shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 6,733 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CHF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $17.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.34. CHF Solutions had a negative net margin of 254.26% and a negative return on equity of 173.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CHF Solutions, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHF Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.53% of CHF Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

About CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS)

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow System, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

