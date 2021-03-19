Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $91.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chewy Inc. operates as an online pet retailer. The Company offers pet products which include dry and wet food, toys, mats, biscuits, vitamins and supplements. Chewy Inc. is based in Dania Beach, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chewy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.37.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $77.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.76 and a 200-day moving average of $81.46. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of -180.25 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy has a 52-week low of $29.16 and a 52-week high of $120.00.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $993,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 11,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $1,195,964.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,097,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 362,082 shares of company stock valued at $36,453,004 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,640,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,907,000 after buying an additional 171,632 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,366,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,618,000 after buying an additional 30,131 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,528,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,242,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,518,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,357,000 after buying an additional 591,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,778,000 after buying an additional 1,432,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

