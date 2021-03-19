Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Insider Stacy Bowman Sells 11,422 Shares of Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $993,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Stacy Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 9th, Stacy Bowman sold 10,582 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total transaction of $1,140,316.32.
- On Tuesday, January 26th, Stacy Bowman sold 10,583 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $1,084,757.50.
- On Tuesday, January 12th, Stacy Bowman sold 10,583 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $1,037,134.00.
Shares of CHWY stock opened at $78.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.25 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.16 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.76 and a 200-day moving average of $81.46.
CHWY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.37.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
