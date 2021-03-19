Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Short Interest Update

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 18,170,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the February 11th total of 14,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

CVX opened at $104.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $112.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in Chevron by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $797,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.39.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

