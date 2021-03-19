Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Receives $11.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 114.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 339,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 181,349 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 831.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 92,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 28,367 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHMI opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $171.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.14. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 78.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is presently 53.73%.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

