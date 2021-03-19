Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) CMO Esther Lem Sells 34,449 Shares

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $3,077,673.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 157,835 shares in the company, valued at $14,100,978.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $90.35 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.52 and a twelve month high of $115.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -451.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.58.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Chegg by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

CHGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.76.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

