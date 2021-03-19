Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Stock Price Down 5%

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK)’s share price traded down 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.27. 10,637,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 30,934,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Dawson James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Check-Cap in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Check-Cap from $1.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of $94.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Check-Cap stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 271,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Check-Cap at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

