Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Price Target Raised to $4.00

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $4.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check-Cap from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84. Check-Cap has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $94.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Check-Cap stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 271,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Check-Cap at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

