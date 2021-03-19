Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Trims Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,981,322. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.08 and its 200-day moving average is $122.17. The company has a market capitalization of $115.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $135.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

