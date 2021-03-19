Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 276 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,868,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in Charter Communications by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 22,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.67.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $6.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $635.59. 11,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,991. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $364.67 and a one year high of $681.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $616.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $628.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

