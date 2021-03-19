Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,948 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $2,232,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,128,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $145,401,000 after acquiring an additional 188,388 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $9,248,000. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 184,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $65.89. The stock had a trading volume of 101,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,998,645. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.27. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.87, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.04.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

