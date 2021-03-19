Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $786,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,983,000 after acquiring an additional 586,258 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,007,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,052,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,798,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,572,000 after acquiring an additional 42,168 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,731,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,059,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,799,000 after purchasing an additional 38,846 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $349.16. 5,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,030. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.74 and a 52 week high of $379.87. The stock has a market cap of $84.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $333.46 and its 200-day moving average is $336.36.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $407.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.23.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.