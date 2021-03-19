Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $684,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $1,741,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 232,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after buying an additional 9,065 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 32,435 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 126,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,528,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.23.

NYSE MO traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.08. 158,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,796,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.48, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.84.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

