Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TM stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $157.73. 1,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $108.61 and a 12 month high of $163.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $78.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.57 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

