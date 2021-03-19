Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Takes $83,000 Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at $114,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 41.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $29,988.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at $29,988.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $16.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.29.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

