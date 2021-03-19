Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Makes New $114,000 Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Allstate by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 585,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,387,000 after purchasing an additional 20,724 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 208,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate stock opened at $116.04 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $68.86 and a 52-week high of $117.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

