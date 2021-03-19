Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Invests $135,000 in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,117,000 after acquiring an additional 13,946 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Humana by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Humana by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 29,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 13,154 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Humana by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,053,000 after buying an additional 25,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $895,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM opened at $407.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $386.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.36. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.25 and a 52-week high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUM. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.95.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

