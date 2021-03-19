Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Invests $130,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,802,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,011,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,263,000 after purchasing an additional 24,721 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,330,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,842,000 after purchasing an additional 556,382 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 691,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,681,000 after purchasing an additional 424,695 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3,258.7% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 616,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,186,000 after acquiring an additional 597,938 shares during the period.

IJJ opened at $103.44 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $45.34 and a 1-year high of $106.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.00.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

